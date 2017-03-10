VIDEO: Kids crash dad’s live TV interview

(WCMH) — A professor got two unexpected surprises while he was discussing a very serious topic on the BBC.

Professor Robert Kelly’s two children barged in to the room where he was doing a live interview on Friday. Kelly is an expert on South Korea and was discussing the impeachment of president Park Geun-hye, according to CNN.

His daughter came bouncing in as Kelly started talking about the impact of the impeachment on the wider region.

“I think one of your children’s just walked in,” said the interviewer, with a smile in his voice as Kelly halfheartedly tried to tell the child to leave.

A second child in a walker then came rolling in, followed swiftly by a frantic-looking woman.

“Pardon me,” Kelly said, trying to keep a straight face. “My apologies.”

The woman, who CNN reports is Kelly’s wife, hauled the children away.

