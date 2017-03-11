15-year-old cyclist dies after being hit by car in Jackson County

JACKSON, OH (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a 15-year-old boy is dead after he was hit by a car while riding his bicycle Friday.

The boy, identified as Benjamin Snyder of Jackson, was reportedly traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of S.R. 327 on his bicycle. A 1995 Buick LeSabre was travelling southbound and the driver hit Snyder head-on as he was trying to cross the southbound lane. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, and no charges have been filed.