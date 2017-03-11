15-year-old cyclist dies after being hit by car in Jackson County

By Published:

JACKSON, OH (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a 15-year-old boy is dead after he was hit by a car while riding his bicycle Friday.

The boy, identified as Benjamin Snyder of Jackson, was reportedly traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of S.R. 327 on his bicycle. A 1995 Buick LeSabre was travelling southbound and the driver hit Snyder head-on as he was trying to cross the southbound lane. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, and no charges have been filed.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s