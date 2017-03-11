Body of man found in box truck following fire

By Published:

MIFFLIN TWP. OH., (WCMH) — Police in Mifflin Township say the body a man was found after a fire in the back of a box truck on Westerville Road.

It happened Friday morning in a truck on the property of 3250 Westerville Road.

The Mifflin Township Fire Department says the blaze seems to accidental and related to cooking or heating.

Residents say a homeless man has been seen in the area. While the fire and cause of death are still under investigation, police say no foul play is suspected at this time.

“While the fire and victim are still being investigated, I would strongly urge residents to work with their local law enforcement if they are aware of any individuals who do not have warm shelter during these remaining weeks of winter,” said Mifflin Fire Chief Fred Kauser.“We never want to learn that someone has lost their life simply because they did not have access to a shelter during the night.”

Police will release more details once the victim is identified and the cause of the fire is determined.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s