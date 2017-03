FRAZEYSBURG, OH (WCMH) — Frazeysburg Mayor Gerald Howard is under investigation after allegedly pointing a gun at a part-time village employee.

Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz told WHIZ-TV that the Frazeysburg Police Department started the investigation on March 6 and called his office for assistance.

Lutz said once the investigation is completed, it will be presented to the Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office for possible charges.