Man apprehended after breaching White House Security

WASHINGTON (WCMH/AP) — A man has been apprehended after breaching security at the White House Friday night. The intruder made it all the way to the entrance on the south portico.

According to CNN, President Donald Trump was at the White House during the incident. The Secret Service released a statement saying that officers found a man climbing “the south grounds fence line” just before midnight. Secret Service personnel did not find any hazardous materials in the backpack and told CNN they have no security concern after searching the White House complex.

The man’s name has not been released.

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly was briefed on the incident.

The agency didn’t provide an update on the individual’s status. Standard practice is to hand intruders over to the local police department.

___

The Associated Press contributed to this report.