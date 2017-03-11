Meth bust in Guernsey County leads to arrest of suspected “large scale supplier”

GUERNSEY CO., (WCMH) — The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect in a recent meth bust is considered a “large scale meth supplier” in two Ohio counties.

It happened late Friday night when Deputies stopped a vehicle that was under surveillance for suspected drug trafficking, for a traffic violation.

Deputies found the 47-year-old Pleasant City man in possession of a large amount of methamphetamines.

Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffery Paden says the amount is “nearly twenty times the amount considered to be bulk in Ohio.”

The suspect was taken to the Sheriff’s Office where he reportedly told a Lieutenant that he had to resupply daily to meet daily sales.

The Sheriff’s Office then executed a raid on the suspect’s home. They found two females inside. One woman, 37-year-old Julie Elridge, of Cambridge had an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

The other woman turned in suspected narcotics and was arrested.

The deputies also discovered drugs, evidence of drug trafficking and a firearm.

Sheriff Paden says the suspect is considered a “large scale supplier” in Guernsey and Noble counties.

He says the Sheriff’s Office will continue to target large scale supplies.