Police identify men shot, killed in North Linden

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police have identified the two men killed in North Linden Friday night.

It happened just before 8pm near the 3100 block of Maize Road. Columbus Police responded to reports of people crying and screaming and glass breaking. When officers arrived, they found 27-year-old Je’Vohn Hill and 26-year-old Jeronn Hill unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds inside a residence. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not have any known suspects or motives at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS(8477).

This marks the city’s 19th and 20th homicides of 2017.