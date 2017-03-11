Police identify men shot, killed in North Linden

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police have identified the two men killed in North Linden Friday night.

It happened just before 8pm near the 3100 block of Maize Road. Columbus Police responded to reports of people crying and screaming and glass breaking. When officers arrived, they found 27-year-old Je’Vohn Hill and 26-year-old Jeronn Hill unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds inside a residence. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not have any known suspects or motives at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS(8477).

This marks the city’s 19th and 20th homicides of 2017.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s