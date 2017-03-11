Police looking for man who took cash from Hilltop Family Dollar

Published:
CREDIT: Columbus Division of Police

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are looking for a suspect in a robbery at a Family Dollar in the Hilltop.

Police say the suspect, a white male between the ages of 25 and 30, walked into the store at 2175 Eakin Road at 11:25am on March 11. He demanded money from the cashier, who complied, and the man fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Columbus Police Robbery Unit at (614) 645-4665. People wishing to remain anonymous may call Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).

