Three people injured in shooting east of downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police say three people were injured in a shooting in east Columbus.

It happened just before 11pm Saturday. Police and EMS were dispatched to the area of 499 Parkwood Avenue.

Dispatchers with police say one person was taken to OSU Main in critical condition.

Two others were transported to local hospitals in stable condition.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.