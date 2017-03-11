Two found guilty in murder case

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two Columbus men have been found guilty in a Delaware County murder case from 2012.

On Friday, a jury fund 32-year-old Jermaine Kelly and 28-year-old Reginald Conley guilty of murdering 29-year-old Dontee Gervins. On Nov. 9, 2012, A Galena resident called police when Gervins started knocking on her door, pleading for help after being shot. Gervins was taken to Riverside Hospital. He was pronounced dead on Nov. 18, 2012.

“We thank the jury for their service,” said Delaware County First Assistant Prosecutor Kyle Rohrer. “This was a detailed case, and we are pleased with today’s outcome.”

Kelly and Conley were both indicted for the crime in July 2016. The jury found both men guilty of two counts of murder with firearm and gang specifications. They were both also found guilty of one count of intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a murder case or delinquent child action proceeding, which is a felony in the third degree. Kelly was also found guilty of two counts of possessing weapons under disability, which is also a third degree felony.

Kelly and Conley will be sentenced on Tuesday, March 14.