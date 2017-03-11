Two people found shot dead in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WCMH) — Portsmouth Police say a man and a woman were found shot dead just after midnight on Saturday.

Officers arrived to a home in the Eden Park area at about 12:35 am. Police say this is believed to be a domestic incident, and that there is no reason to believe there is any danger to other residents.

The victims’ names have not been released.

