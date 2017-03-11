U.S. Marshals announce top-wanted fugitives

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — The United States Marshals’ office has announced a new list of most-wanted fugitives. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the following fugitives is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service.

Shaquille Deramus

Deramus is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for robbery.

Deramus is described as a black male, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Larry Foster

Foster is wanted by the Columbus Division of Police for abduction.

Foster is described as a black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 175 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Frank Johnson

Johnson is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for failure to register as a sex offender.

Johnson is described as a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 135 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

Najmuddeen Salaam

Salaam is wanted by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office for trafficking in drugs.

Salaam is described as a black male, 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 230 pounds. He has brown eyes and is bald.

Anyone with information about these fugitives is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 614-469-5540. All tips are anonymous and rewards are available for information leading to an arrest.