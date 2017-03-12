2 Chillicothe residents dead after 3 cars hit their motorcycle on Florida highway

By Published: Updated:

PASCO COUNTY, FL (WFLA) – Two Ohio residents on a motorcycle died in a crash involving three other vehicles Saturday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP crash report says 37-year-old Michael Hardesty of Chillicothe was driving the motorcycle on I-75 with 32-year-old Kristin Conn as his passenger around 11pm when a car hit them from behind. Investigators say the 18-year-old driver of that car did not see them because the motorcycle didn’t have a tail light.

The impact from the car sent the motorcycle into the path of two others cars, according to Highway Patrol officers.

According to the crash report, neither person on the motorcycle was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Hardesty was taken to Wesley Chapel Hospital where he later died. Conn was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 16-year-old driver in one of the other cars involved suffered minor injuries.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s