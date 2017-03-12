2 Chillicothe residents dead after 3 cars hit their motorcycle on Florida highway

PASCO COUNTY, FL (WFLA) – Two Ohio residents on a motorcycle died in a crash involving three other vehicles Saturday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP crash report says 37-year-old Michael Hardesty of Chillicothe was driving the motorcycle on I-75 with 32-year-old Kristin Conn as his passenger around 11pm when a car hit them from behind. Investigators say the 18-year-old driver of that car did not see them because the motorcycle didn’t have a tail light.

The impact from the car sent the motorcycle into the path of two others cars, according to Highway Patrol officers.

According to the crash report, neither person on the motorcycle was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Hardesty was taken to Wesley Chapel Hospital where he later died. Conn was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 16-year-old driver in one of the other cars involved suffered minor injuries.