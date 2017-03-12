AG: Ohio charity ordered to close due to misuse of funds

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) – A former Toledo charity that encouraged youths to go door to door and collect money will shut down due to the founder’s misuse of donor funds, state officials said.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office announced a court settlement earlier this month filed in Franklin County Common Pleas Court that closes Teens With Dreams, a Columbus nonprofit.

Founder Darnell Robinson, 35, agreed to cease the organization and not found another Ohio nonprofit, The Blade reported.

The group’s mission claimed to find activities for teens and assist senior citizens. Authorities said the youths, ages 11 to 16, would give the donations to Robinson and keep a portion themselves. An investigation determined “much of the money” went to Robinson.

Teens With Dreams incorporated in August 2014 in Toledo. It incorporated in Columbus by the summer of 2016, said Kate Hanson, a spokeswoman for the attorney general.

State investigators determined the nonprofit failed to obtain certification as a as 501(c)(3) group, fully account for its charitable money and properly register with the state attorney general, the newspaper reported.

It’s unclear how many children took part in the organization and the amount of money Teens With Dreams may have funneled, Hanson said. The charity reported collecting $9,936 for the final four months of 2014, $27,341 in 2015 and no data for 2016, she said.

Records from Toledo Municipal Court and Lucas County Common Pleas Court show no criminal charges filed in the case.

Court records don’t list an attorney for Robinson or the charity. He couldn’t be reached for comment.