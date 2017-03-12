Double homicide remains unsolved five years later

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Investigators are still seeking tips at the five-year anniversary of an unsolved double homicide in Linden.

Antonio Bolden and Daniel Floyd died on March 13, 2012, after police say an unknown person shot them inside an apartment.

Police said the two men were at Floyd’s apartment at 2970 Cleveland Avenue just after 11p that night. A person appeared at the rear kitchen door. When Floyd opened the door, both were shot.

Medics pronounced both men dead at the scene.

No information about a possible suspect has been released, but investigators hope someone has some information regarding this case.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest or indictment of the people responsible for this crime.  Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or go to www.stopcrime.org to e-mail a tip. Tips can also be sent by text to “CRIMES” 274637, keyword CMH.

