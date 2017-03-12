Mental health worker arrested in child porn case

PORTLAND, OR (KOIN) — A mental health worker in Oregon was arrested in a child pornography investigation on Friday, deputies say.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said Kent S. Hill, 54, of Corvallis was arrested and faces charges of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse and second-degree encouraging child sexual abuse.

On Friday, deputies served a search warrant at an apartment in the 900 block of Southeast Centerpointe Drive in Corvallis. The warrant was obtained as part of an investigation into the distribution of child porn. Digital devices, including a computer with stored child porn, were seized as part of the warrant, authorities said.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office started the investigation but requested that Linn County deputies take over when they learned Hill was a Benton County mental health division manager.

After the devices were seized, Hill was booked into the Linn County Jail. Benton County deputies and the Albany Police Department assisted in the investigation.