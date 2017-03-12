Mental health worker arrested in child porn case

KOIN Staff Published:

PORTLAND, OR (KOIN) — A  mental health worker in Oregon was arrested in a child pornography investigation on Friday, deputies say.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said Kent S. Hill, 54, of Corvallis was arrested and faces charges of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse and second-degree encouraging child sexual abuse.

On Friday, deputies served a search warrant at an apartment in the 900 block of Southeast Centerpointe Drive in Corvallis. The warrant was obtained as part of an investigation into the distribution of child porn. Digital devices, including a computer with stored child porn, were seized as part of the warrant, authorities said.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office started the investigation but requested that Linn County deputies take over when they learned Hill was a Benton County mental health division manager.

After the devices were seized, Hill was booked into the Linn County Jail. Benton County deputies and the Albany Police Department assisted in the investigation.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s