Nissan recalls more than 54,000 cars, cites air bag problem

FILE - This Feb. 11, 2016, photo shows a Nissan emblem on a 2016 Nissan automobile at the Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

NEW YORK (AP) — Nissan is recalling more than 54,000 cars because of curtain and seat-mounted air bags that may unexpectedly deploy when the door is slammed.

Nissan North America says the recall affects the 2012 Nissan Versa vehicles. It says the problem may be caused by the degradation of the side impact sensor connector pins. The unexpected deployment of the air bags can increase the risk of injury.

Nissan says dealers will install a new jumper harness and replace the side impact sensors free of charge. Car owners can contact Nissan customer service at 1-800-647-7261 or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or visit http://www.safecar.gov.

