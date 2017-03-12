Ohio governor says Medicaid expansion must be maintained

COLUMBUS (AP) — Ohio Gov. John Kasich is reiterating his plea that Medicaid expansion be maintained as President Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers take on a health care overhaul.

The Republican Kasich, speaking on NBC’s “Meet The Press” Sunday, says Medicaid serves many people in Ohio suffering from drug addiction, mental illness and chronic diseases.

Kasich says it’s important that Democrats join Republicans to change the law known as Obamacare without cutting off people that need the health insurance protection it provides.

Kasich says it’s crucial to have members of each political party involved after Democrats passed the health care law without Republican votes.

Kasich says no plan is sustainable without bipartisan support.

