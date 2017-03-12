Ohio State not invited to National Invitation Tournament

Ohio State Basketball

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State men’s basketball season is officially over.

After falling to Rutgers in the first round of the Big Ten tournament Wednesday night, many thought an invite to the National Invitation Tournament (NIT) would most likely be the postseason fate of the Buckeyes.

However, on the NIT Selection show broadcast on ESPNU Sunday night, Ohio State did not receive an invitation to play in the tournament, putting the cap on a disappointing season for head coach Thad Matta and his team.

On the NIT Selection Show Sunday night, NIT Committee Chair Reggie Minton was asked if any team turned down a bid this year, he answered, “No sir.”

This will be the first time since the 2004-2005 season that Ohio State will not play in the postseason. The Buckeyes finish the 2016-2017 season with an overall record of (17-15), and a (7-11) record in the Big Ten Conference.

