Statewide alert issued for missing elderly couple

By Published:

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Bazetta Township Police issued a statewide Missing Adult Alert late Saturday night for a Cortland couple.

According to Trumbull County 911, the alert was issued after Wade Brainard, 89, and Helen Brainard, 82, didn’t return home Saturday evening.

They left between 2-4 p.m. Saturday afternoon in a silver Dodge Grand Caravan.

Officials say both have been diagnosed with dementia.

Wade Brainard is 6-foot-1 with gray hair and hazel eyes.

Helen Brainard is 5-foot-5 with gray hair and blue eyes.

You are asked to call 911 if you see the adults or the vehicle.

