VIDEO: Man uses app to track down stolen car twice; thieves arrested

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– A San Francisco man’s Mini Cooper might have bad luck after being stolen twice, but fortunately, an app came to the rescue both times.

Recently Ben Yu realized his car was missing after returning from vacation on Tuesday.

Yu tracked down the stolen vehicle with an app called “Get Around” that he used to rent his car to other drivers.

The car was found Wednesday abandoned and on the side of Bayshore Boulevard in Brisbane.

Once police released the Mini Cooper to Yu, he parked it on Alabama Street, but when he woke his vehicle was missing again.

Yu checked the same app he used before to locate his vehicle and found the Mini Cooper was taken for another joy ride.

He tracked the vehicle for hours and video recorded the journey to reclaim the car.

In the video, seven police cars surround the vehicle in a Safeway parking lot.

The two men inside the car were arrested.

