VIDEO: Out-of-control car skids off road, lands on roof

TAIZHOU, CHINA (WCMH) — A homeowner in Jiangsu Province in China is facing major home repairs after an out-of-control vehicle ended up on his roof. The startling incident was caught on camera.

An SUV swerved out of control and skidded off the road, landing on the roof of a house. The driver of the SUV told CCTV he accidentally stepped on the gas pedal as he was trying to avoid another driver and a tricycle.

The driver lost control of the vehicle, swerving off the road and onto a roof of a nearby home. There was no guardrail on the side of the road that could have stopped the accident.

Police had to use a ladder to rescue the driver. Neither the homeowner nor the driver reported any injuries.

