2 former Penn State administrators plead guilty in Jerry Sandusky case

By Published:
FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2015, file photo, former Penn State University assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky arrives at the Centre County Courthouse for an appeal hearing in Bellefonte, Pa. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

HARRISBURG, PA (AP) — Two former Penn State University administrators have pleaded guilty in the Jerry Sandusky child molestation case, more than five years after the scandal broke.

Ex-Athletic Director Tim Curley and former university Vice President Gary Schultz each pleaded guilty Monday in Harrisburg to a misdemeanor child endangerment charge.

Penn State ex-President Graham Spanier is also charged in the case, but he’s not in court.

The three handled a 2001 complaint by a graduate assistant who said he saw Sandusky, a retired defensive football coach, sexually abusing a boy in a team shower. They did not report the matter to police or child welfare authorities but told Sandusky he was not allowed to bring children to the campus.

Sandusky was arrested a decade later and convicted in 2012.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s