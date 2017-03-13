At-fault driver intoxicated on alcohol and marijuana in fatal I-270 Christmas Eve crash

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The crash killed a family of three including an 8-year-old girl.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, at about 3:40pm, December 24, 2016, 38-year-old Loren Colombini of Columbus was driving a Ford Explorer eastbound along I-270 near US 62 when she lost control of the vehicle, crossing the grass median and entering the westbound lanes.

It was then that the Explorer was struck by a Honda Civic. Colombini was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Civic, 39-year-old James Music and his front passenger,  41-year-old Suni Music were both taken to Grant Medical Center where they were pronounced dead in the Emergency Room.

A backseat passenger of the Civic, 8-year-old Mylee Music, was taken to Children’s Hospital where she died the next day from her injuries.

The Music family

Colombini was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.  All occupants in the Civic were wearing their seatbelts.

Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin says it was determined that Colombini was intoxicated by a combination of alcohol and marijuana which caused this crash.  There will be no criminal charges filed in the crash because Colombini was also killed in the crash.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s