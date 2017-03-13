At-fault driver intoxicated on alcohol and marijuana in fatal I-270 Christmas Eve crash

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The crash killed a family of three including an 8-year-old girl.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, at about 3:40pm, December 24, 2016, 38-year-old Loren Colombini of Columbus was driving a Ford Explorer eastbound along I-270 near US 62 when she lost control of the vehicle, crossing the grass median and entering the westbound lanes.

It was then that the Explorer was struck by a Honda Civic. Colombini was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Civic, 39-year-old James Music and his front passenger, 41-year-old Suni Music were both taken to Grant Medical Center where they were pronounced dead in the Emergency Room.

A backseat passenger of the Civic, 8-year-old Mylee Music, was taken to Children’s Hospital where she died the next day from her injuries.

Colombini was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. All occupants in the Civic were wearing their seatbelts.

Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin says it was determined that Colombini was intoxicated by a combination of alcohol and marijuana which caused this crash. There will be no criminal charges filed in the crash because Colombini was also killed in the crash.