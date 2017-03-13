Carjacking victims track down teenage suspect, kidnap and torture him

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KOB) — Most people who are unlucky enough to experience a carjacking would be happy to get away unscathed.

However, Albuquerque, New Mexico Police says two carjacking victims decided to take revenge.

Just one day after Juan Saavedra, 37, and Christal Holliday, 23, reported being victims of a carjacking, APD says they tracked down the suspect themselves and kidnapped him.

After allegedly taking the teen from a 7-11 off of Carlisle Boulevard and Candelaria Road NE they went to Los Lunas to “punish” him. Then, they let him go.

According to the criminal complaint, there was little the pair didn’t do to hurt him.

The teen told police Saavedra and Holliday “first shot him in the ear at the 7-11 parking lot,” then “tied up his wrists and ankles.”

He said he was “tazed about 50 times” and thrown in a dirt hole “about 5 feet deep.”

Saavedra and Holliday were arrested Thursday night and appeared before a judge Friday.

Given the severity of the alleged crime, Judge Sharon Walton ordered they both be held on $50,000 bonds, cash or surety.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s