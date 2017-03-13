Central Ohio preparing for latest bout of winter weather

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — With the possibility for several inches of snow throughout central Ohio, Columbus and ODOT crews are out preparing the roads for the weather.

The City of Columbus Snow Warriors have been performing anti-icing efforts since Sunday night and will continue to do so until no longer necessary.

The city says 82 trucks and about 15 tons of salt are ready to be put in service.

Once the snow falls, you can go to warriorwatch.columbus.gov to see what city streets have been serviced in the past 72 hours and to check the priority level of your street.