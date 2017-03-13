Central State, Wilberforce Universities locked down due to report of shots fired

WILBERFORCE, OH (WCMH) — Wilberforce University and Central State University are under a lockdown due to a report of gunshots nearby.

Central State University sent out an alert just before 9pm Monday.

CSU Alert: There is a report of gunfire on campus. The campus is officially on lockdown until further notice. — Central State Univ. (@CentralState87) March 14, 2017

Wilberforce University is also locked down.

Both campuses are located in Wilberforce, Ohio, east of Dayton.

No further information about the incident was released.

