Columbus man sentenced to 12 years for homemade bomb plot

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Roberto Innis will spend 12 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a homemade bomb plot in east Columbus.

Innis, 22, was sentenced Monday in a Franklin County court. He’ll also have to register as an arson offender for the rest of his life.

On April 5, 2016, the Columbus Bomb Squad was called out to a house on the 600 block of South Hampton Road, where they found materials to make bombs.

Firefighters initially came out to the house, where Innis told them his friend, Alfonso Mobley, was inside and had been injured. Mobley was taken to Grant Medical Center.

According to prosecutors, the Bomb Squad found a small amount of white crystalline powder, along with a note.

“[They] found a handwritten letter that indicated racial epithets towards police officers, as well as hate symbols and an amount of explosives in an envelope with this note, indicating that a large amount of explosives was placed in a school and a time of detonation,” the prosecutor said Monday in court.

That note, prosecutors said, was part of a larger plan to distract police officers with an explosion so the men could rob a bank or armored car.

Mobley’s case was continued to May 8.