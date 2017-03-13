Fiona the hippo taken off supplemental oxygen

CINCINNATI, OH (WCMH) — The Cincinnati Zoo says that Fiona the hippo no longer needs supplemental oxygen.

The zoo said that along with steady weight gain and increased stamina and strength, her lungs have caught up developmentally. Zoo staff hopes she will be off oxygen permanently.

Fiona, who was born several weeks premature, has been making progress steadily since her birthday in January. She had been on supplemental oxygen since she was eight days old.

The zoo provides updates on her health every day, and has a merchandise fundraiser dedicated to paying for her care.