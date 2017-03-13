Fire contained at north Columbus motel

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Firefighters have contained a fire at motel on the north side of the city.

It happened around 6:15pm at the Motel 8 on East Dublin-Granville Road. According to the Columbus Division of Fire, no injuries due to the fire were reported.

However, one firefighter did injure his elbow while working to contain the flames. Battalion Chief Steve Martin says the firefighter was taken to an area hospital as a precautionary measure. He is expected to recover from his injuries.

A fire investigator is on the scene. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.