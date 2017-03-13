Gordmans files for bankruptcy, will close all stores

OMAHA, NE (WCMH/AP) — Department store operator Gordmans is filing for bankruptcy protection and plans to liquidate the inventory of its 106 discount stores, including all four locations in Ohio.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company announced Monday it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Gordmans has four locations in Ohio, though none of them are in Columbus. There is one location in Cincinnati and three in the greater Cleveland area.

Gordmans had posted losses in five of its last six quarters. It’s stock price fell to 6 cents a share Monday after the announcement.

Gordmans did not give a time frame for the liquidation sale. In a statement, Gordmans president and CEO said until further notice all stores will operate as usual. It employs about 5,000 people at its stores in 22 states.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.