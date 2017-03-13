Gordmans files for bankruptcy, will close all stores

By and Published:

OMAHA, NE (WCMH/AP) — Department store operator Gordmans is filing for bankruptcy protection and plans to liquidate the inventory of its 106 discount stores, including all four locations in Ohio.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company announced Monday it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Gordmans has four locations in Ohio, though none of them are in Columbus. There is one location in Cincinnati and three in the greater Cleveland area.

Gordmans had posted losses in five of its last six quarters. It’s stock price fell to 6 cents a share Monday after the announcement.

Gordmans did not give a time frame for the liquidation sale. In a statement, Gordmans president and CEO said until further notice all stores will operate as usual. It employs about 5,000 people at its stores in 22 states.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s