WEBSTER, NY (WCMH) — You’ve likely heard of defrosting your car.

Well in upstate New York, a homeowner has the unenviable task of defrosting their entire house!

Take a look at this!

According to CNN, this home is located in Webster, New York, near Lake Ontario.

As you can see, this home is frozen solid, with icicles covering pretty much every inch of the property.

So how did that happen?

The area has been hit with freezing temperatures and strong winds over the last five days.