Little Big Shots: Callie DeHart is a talented dancer with NYC dreams

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — This week’s NBC4 Today’s “Little Big Shots” is Callie DeHart, a 7-year-old dancer with big city dreams.

Callie wants to be a New York City Rockette when she gets older, so it’s fitting that her dance routine is set to “I Wanna Be A Rockette”.

Callie has only been dancing for a little more than a year but is extremely talented, having recently earned honors at a regional event in Louisville.

