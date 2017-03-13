Police dispatcher talks couple through baby delivery

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (WCMH) – What started as a Sunday drive for a California couple turned into an emergency delivery.

It happened along Highway 4 in Contra Costa California around 1pm Sunday.

The dispatcher pulled their 2013 Volkswagen over to the side of the road and called 911, according to East Bay Times.

Dispatcher: “Tell her take deep breaths between the contractions.” Dad: “Deep breaths. Yes, she can hear you.” Dispatcher: “Okay, good. You guys are doing great. They’re coming with lights and sirens. Do you know if you’re having a boy or a girl?” Dad: “Girl.” Dispatcher: “Okay. Cool. We will get this done.” Dad: “I can see the eyes.” Dispatcher: “That’s good. We are getting there. “That’s a good sound. That’s what we want to hear.” Mom: “The paramedics are here.” Dispatcher: “They are there?” Paramedics: “Yeah, we are here.” Dispatcher: “Congratulations, folks!”

Mom and dad were taken to the hospital and are doing fine.

The East Bay Times reported the dispatcher, who has 22 years of experience, is no stranger to talking people through deliveries over the phone.