Reward offered after bald eagle shot in West Virginia

PICKAWAY, WV (WOWK) — A bald eagle was found shot in West Virginia on Saturday, now a reward is being offered for information on who fired the bullet that injured the bird. The eagle was found off of McClung Road in the Second Creek area near Pickaway, WV.

The eagle was found off of McClung Road in the Second Creek area near Pickaway, WV.

On Saturday, an officer with the West Virginia Natural Resources Police received a call about an injured bald eagle in Greenbrier County. When they found the bird they discovered it had a badly injured wing. It was taken to the Three Rivers Avian Center for treatment. After looking at X-rays, Dr. Bill Streit was able to determine that a high-powered rifle was used. The bullet destroyed the elbow in the left wing.

According to officials with the avian center, there was no way to save the bird and it had to be euthanized. This was a male bald eagle, and naturalists said the death of the bird means his nest will fail. The nest is believed to be in the area.

The Three Rivers Avian Center announced that it is offering a reward for information leading the arrest and conviction of the person who shot the eagle. The original reward was $500, but that is now $1,000 after a person called and pledged to match the reward offered. Tips can be called into the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Police at 304-256-6947.