Travelers prepare for Midwest, East Coast flight delays

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — John Glenn International Airport is preparing for the winter weather headed toward Columbus. Flights going to Chicago, New York and other East Coast and Midwest cities are starting to get cancelled.

While some passengers are determined to make their destination, others I spoke with are happy they’ve already made it to Columbus safely.

“It’s like an old friend. Like where have you been?” said Katherine Fontane, traveling from Chicago.

Katherine Fontane is bringing the snow with her from Chicago. Visiting family, she says she’s glad her flight to Columbus arrived when it did, missing the snowy weather headed to the Buckeye state.

“Everyone knows it’s coming because it is winter time,” said Fontane.

Other travelers like Mike Weichman are hoping to make it to Chicago from Columbus.

“I changed my flight last night because I noticed that some flights were being cancelled through Southwest. So I booked a flight last night and I am trying to get back today,” said Weichman.

The staff here at John Glenn International Airport are prepared for the snow and they want to make sure travelers too.

“At the end of October we are always prepared for whatever the winter can through our way. We have been pretty fortunate this year. We are well stocked and ready for what may happen in the next couple of days,” said airport spokesperson, Angie Tabor.

“I actually love the snow. You know the Nor’easter never bother me. I actually like them. It’s fun to track through the snow two, three feet. No big deal,” said Manuel Zavala, visiting Columbus from New York.

Some are hoping the snow brings good luck.

“I’m glad we will have some snow. Maybe we will have a better summer,” said Tim Grandly.

The airport recommends all travelers check their flight status before coming to the airport.