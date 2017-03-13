Whitehall business sees second break-in this month

WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH)– Police from Whitehall, Columbus, Bexley, and Gahanna all responded following an alarm at the Shoppes at Wyandotte early Monday morning.

Police were notified of the break-in by a ceiling alarm shortly after 2:00 am Monday morning.

The alarm led police to the Ace Cash Express located on the 5000 block of East Main Street.

Whitehall Police said they believe the suspect entered through a hole in the roof, where they were able to jump down onto a cage in the infrastructure and then down into the building.

They believe the suspect got spooked by something and left the premises. Nothing was found to be missing.

There was another break-in with a similar pattern last week at the same business.

The incident is under investigation.