GENOA TOWNSHIP, OH (WCMH) — Police say they found the woman walking nearby and her car in the water after she drove it off a marina ramp.

According to Genoa Township Police, early Saturday morning, officers found a woman walking near the Red Bank marina ramp, wet and cold.

Police say the woman had been drinking and drove her car down the marina ramp and into the water.

The woman was taken to an area hospital to be treated for possible hypothermia.

She was also charged with OVI.