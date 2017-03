Amber Alert issued after child taken by father in Fulton County

FULTON COUNTY, OH (WCMH) –Law enforcement officials are searching for a man accused of abducting his infant son in Fulton County.

Officials say James Christoper Ramey took his son Winston Ramey, at about 5:09am, Tuesday, from a residence in Delta.

Winston Ramey is described as a white male, 10 months old, with brown hair and brown eyes.

James Ramey, 27, is described as a white male, with brown hair and brown eyes, 6 feet tall and weighing 150 pounds. Police say James should be considered armed and dangerous.

There is no known direction of travel or vehicle description.

Call or dial 911 if you see the child or the suspect. You can also call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.