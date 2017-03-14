Amber Alert issued after child taken by father in Fulton County

By Published: Updated:
JAMES CHRISTOPHER RAMEY

FULTON COUNTY, OH (WCMH) –Law enforcement officials are searching for a man accused of abducting his infant son in Fulton County.

Officials say James Christoper Ramey took his son Winston Ramey, at about 5:09am, Tuesday, from a residence in Delta.

Winston Ramey is described as a white male, 10 months old, with brown hair and brown eyes.

James Ramey, 27, is described as a white male, with brown hair and brown eyes, 6 feet tall and weighing 150 pounds. Police say James should be considered armed and dangerous.

There is no known direction of travel or vehicle description.

Call or dial 911 if you see the child or the suspect. You can also call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s