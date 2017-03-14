Blind woman says she and guide dog were kicked off airplane

FILE - This July 17, 2015, file photo shows the tails of four American Airlines passenger planes parked at Miami International Airport, in Miami. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

FRANKLIN, Maine (AP) – A blind woman from Maine says she and her service dog were kicked off an American Airlines flight after she requested a different seat.

Sue Martin, of Franklin, says she, her husband and her guide dog boarded a plane bound for Dallas at Reagan National Airport near Washington on March 1. She says she asked a flight attendant if she could be moved to a seat in another row that had room for the German shepherd.

Martin says the flight attendant refused. A man in first class later offered his seat, which Martin accepted. That’s when she says she was asked to leave by an American Airlines employee who said her presence on the plane was unsafe.

An American Airlines spokeswoman says the airline is investigating the allegations.

