Body cameras show controversial arrest after woman claims officer punched her

GILBERT, AZ (KPNX) More than 30 minutes of body camera footage has been released to provide more detail into what led up to an altercation between three Gilbert, Arizona police officers and 24-year-old Rickeda Jobe.

On March 5, officers were called out to a Gilbert home after a woman who identified herself as Jobe’s mother said the woman entered her home, which violated a court order.

Officers can be seen in the video speaking with the woman who claimed Jobe was throwing food at her daughters and caused a disturbance. In other clips, officers are seen locating Jobe, who appears to be standing in a nearby yard collecting her clothing, assuring the officers she would be leaving the area as soon as her ride showed up.

After repeatedly refusing to leave the area, officers begin to place Jobe under arrest.

At one point, she is up against a police car with her hands behind her back when an officer yells outs and the woman’s head can be seen snapping back. Seconds later Jobe yells out, “He just hit me in the face.”

The officer is heard saying, “She bit me,” and can be seen seconds later holding his left pinky finger.