Columbus men sentenced to life in prison for Delaware Co. murder

Left: Reginald Conley; Right: Jermaine Kelly

DELAWARE, OH (WCMH) — Two Columbus men have been sentenced for a 2012 murder of a Galena man.

Jermaine Kelly, 32 and Reginald Conley, 28, were sentenced to 21 years to life in prison for a 2012 murder.

On Friday, a jury fund 32-year-old Jermaine Kelly and 28-year-old Reginald Conley guilty of murdering 29-year-old Dontee Gervins. On Nov. 9, 2012, A Galena resident called police when Gervins started knocking on her door, pleading for help after being shot. Gervins was taken to Riverside Hospital. He was pronounced dead on Nov. 18, 2012.

“A lot of work has gone into this case over the years, and although we can never bring Mr. Gervins back, we are pleased for the family that justice has been served,” said First Assistant Prosecutor Kyle Rohrer.

