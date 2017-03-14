Deputies seize meth, prescription pills in two separate drug raids

PERRY CO., Ohio (WCMH) — The Perry County Sheriff’s Office says one woman is in custody and a bulk amount of methamphetamine as well as prescription drugs are off the streets after two drug separate drug raids.

Angela J. Quinn, 42, was arrested on Thursday, March 9, after agents with the Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force and deputies with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on a house on the 200 block of Vaughn Street in Crooksville, Ohio. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, agents found bulk quantities of methamphetamine and money in the house.

Quinn now faces felony drug trafficking charges and is being held on a $25,000 bond. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said they expect more arrests in the case as the investigation continues.

On Tuesday, March 14, the Perry County Sheriff’s Office and CODE agents executed another search warrant on a home on the 300 block of North Logan Street in Junction City,

Ohio. Officers found methamphetamine, prescription drugs and drug packaging equipment inside the home. While two people were inside the home at the time, no arrests have been made and the investigation continues.

Both of the raids were conducted on search warrants granted after deputies received several complaints of possible drug trafficking in the homes. The sheriff’s office says that both raids were separate incidents and did not say whether the two cases were related.