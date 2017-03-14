Grant Medical Center suspends security officers after video shows man being detained

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A spokesman for OhioHealth says an incident involving three security guards at Grant Medical Center is under investigation.

The guards are seen on video confronting a man outside the hospital Monday night. The cell phone video was shot by Mellena Jackson who was sitting in her car nearby at the time.

In a social media post, Jackson says, “from what I witnessed the police officers involved used excessive force.”

Jackson says she saw the security guards following the man out of the hospital shortly before the confrontation.

“He walked out and then three guys some out behind him and they’ve got their hands on their batons and their guns and I’m like ‘what in the world is going on’,” Jackson said. “So that’s when I grabbed my phone.”

On the video, the three security guards appear to be talking to the man who then takes a step toward one of the guards. Another guard shoves the man back and appears to pull out a baton. After a few more words, the man appears to flick a cigarette in the direction of the guards. With that, one of the guards deploys a spray canister at the man’s face, strikes him with the baton and wrestles him to the ground.

“For him not being aggressive, not being the aggressor, they took it too far,” Jackson told NBC4.

OhioHealth spokesman Mark Hopkins issued the following statement:

“We are aware of the incident that happened at OhioHealth Grant Medical Center last night and began investigating the matter immediately. The three security officers involved have been placed on a fact-finding suspension until the investigation is complete. When a situation like this occurs we take it very seriously. We anticipate providing more information about the investigation later today.”