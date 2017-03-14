Ivanka Trump ending fine jewelry business for more affordable fashion

By Published:
FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2016 file photo, Ivanka Trump, daughter of President-elect Donald Trump, arrives at Trump Tower in New York. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci, File)

NEW YORK (WCMH) — Ivanka Trump is getting out of the fine jewelry business.

The president of Trump’s brand tells CNN, the company will no longer sell high-end bracelets, necklaces and rings.

It’s going to focus only on affordable fashion jewelry that comes with a much lower price tag.

Interest in shoes, handbags and clothing with the first daughter’s name attached have grown since her father became president, but it’s also come with controversy.

Some popular retail chains, like Nordstrom, pulled back from promoting Ivanka trump items in recent weeks.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s