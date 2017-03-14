Ivanka Trump ending fine jewelry business for more affordable fashion

NEW YORK (WCMH) — Ivanka Trump is getting out of the fine jewelry business.

The president of Trump’s brand tells CNN, the company will no longer sell high-end bracelets, necklaces and rings.

It’s going to focus only on affordable fashion jewelry that comes with a much lower price tag.

Interest in shoes, handbags and clothing with the first daughter’s name attached have grown since her father became president, but it’s also come with controversy.

Some popular retail chains, like Nordstrom, pulled back from promoting Ivanka trump items in recent weeks.