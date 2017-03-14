Jeff Ruby to buy every NKU student steak dinner if they upset Kentucky

LEXINGTON, KY (WCMH) – A Cincinnati restauranteur says he will buy a steak dinner for every Northern Kentucky University undergraduate student if they upset the No. 2 Kentucky Wildcats.

The No. 15 Norse will play Kentucky on Friday.

Jeff Ruby, owner of Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment tells WLWT the cost of giving a steak dinner to 15,000 students could be more than a million dollars.

“Yes, this could get very expensive,” Ruby told WLWT. “But it’s important to me to show support to our hometown organizations. NKU is a real asset to the community as they continue to produce extraordinary talented leaders for our region and beyond.”

“I’ve done nothing like this with a $1.2 million exposure before, but it won’t bankrupt me,” he told WAVE. “If NKU wins, it would be like me starting alimony payments again.”

If NKU wins, the dinners can be redeemed at any of Ruby’s restaurants. Ruby currently operates five restaurants in the Cincinanti and northern Kentucky area. He also plans to open a location in Columbus.

The teams face off Friday at 9:40pm at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.