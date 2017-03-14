Lyft driver and passengers shot at during ride

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police are investigating after a Lyft driver and his passengers were shot at, but not hit, during a ride.

Police say the driver picked the passengers up at Union Cafe overnight.

The car was shot at while on Summit Street near Warren Street or First Avenue.

According to police, while no one in the vehicle was hit, glass shattered and hit them so they drove to Grant Medical Center to be checked out.

It is not clear if the driver or passengers were the target of the shooting.

The only suspect information available at this time is that they were in a red Toyota RAV4.