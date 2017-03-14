Man accused of raping woman at Chase Bank Tower pleads guilty

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The man accused of kidnapping and raping a woman at a downtown bank last year pleaded guilty to multiple felony charges in court Tuesday.

Billy Dee Anderson, 31, pleaded guilty to one count of kidnapping and three counts of rape, all first-degree felonies.

Anderson entered the downtown Columbus Chase Bank building at the corner of 3rd and Broad Streets on Feb. 19, 2016. He told the woman he was interested in getting a safe-deposit box. The woman escorted Anderson to the lower level of the bank where the safe-deposit area was located. Anderson then held the woman against her will and repeatedly raped her.

Anderson had recently been released from prison before the incident. He served three and a half years after being convicted for abduction and attempted robbery.

“Anderson faces a maximum sentence of 44 years in prison when he is sentenced on April 18,” Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien said.

In order to ensure the safety of employees, Chase Bank has since closed the safe-deposit area of that building.