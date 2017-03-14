MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow says she has Pres. Trump’s tax return

NEW YORK (WCMH) – MSNBC host Rachel Maddow says she has President Trump’s tax returns, and she plans to release them tonight.

Maddow tweeted shortly after 7:30 saying, “We’ve got Trump tax returns.”

BREAKING: We've got Trump tax returns. Tonight, 9pm ET. MSNBC. (Seriously). — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) March 14, 2017

The tweet does not say how her show obtained the tax returns.Maddow later specified that what she has is the President’s 1040 form from 2005.

What we've got is from 2005… the President's 1040 form… details to come tonight 9PM ET, MSNBC. — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) March 15, 2017

During the campaign, President Trump said he would not release his tax returns while he was under audit by the IRS.

