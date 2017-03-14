MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow says she has Pres. Trump’s tax return

FILE - In this March 13, 2107 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

NEW YORK (WCMH) – MSNBC host Rachel Maddow says she has President Trump’s tax returns, and she plans to release them tonight.

Maddow tweeted shortly after 7:30 saying, “We’ve got Trump tax returns.”

The tweet does not say how her show obtained the tax returns.Maddow later specified that what she has is the President’s 1040 form from 2005.

During the campaign, President Trump said he would not release his tax returns while he was under audit by the IRS.

