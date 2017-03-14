Ohio State University issues safety notice after off-campus robbery

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State University is warning students to be vigilant following an off-campus robbery.

The university issued a neighborhood safety noticed Tuesday in response to a robbery that took place at 1:45am Monday in the off-campus area. Columbus police say a male Ohio State student was followed out of an establishment near 13th Avenue and Pearl Street. He was then pushed to the ground and punched and kicked repeatedly by three suspects. The suspect then stole his phone and cash and fled on foot.

All three suspects are described as males between the ages of 18 and 25. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.

Ohio State issued the following notice for students:

Becoming the victim of any crime is no one’s fault. We remind you to increase your overall safety by being cautious and looking out for one another; being aware of your surroundings and looking assertive; walking with a trusted friend or co-worker, when possible; if a situation makes you feel uncomfortable or unsafe, choose an alternative. Please utilize transportation services, when possible, and take advantage of our additional safety resources, such as the Student Safety Service Safe Ride program: https://dps.osu.edu/safe-ride

If you see something suspicious, call University Police at 614-292-2121 or (off-campus) Columbus Police at 614-645-4545. Always dial 9-1-1 in an emergency.

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s