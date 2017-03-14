Ohio State University issues safety notice after off-campus robbery

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State University is warning students to be vigilant following an off-campus robbery.

The university issued a neighborhood safety noticed Tuesday in response to a robbery that took place at 1:45am Monday in the off-campus area. Columbus police say a male Ohio State student was followed out of an establishment near 13th Avenue and Pearl Street. He was then pushed to the ground and punched and kicked repeatedly by three suspects. The suspect then stole his phone and cash and fled on foot.

All three suspects are described as males between the ages of 18 and 25. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.

Ohio State issued the following notice for students:

Becoming the victim of any crime is no one’s fault. We remind you to increase your overall safety by being cautious and looking out for one another; being aware of your surroundings and looking assertive; walking with a trusted friend or co-worker, when possible; if a situation makes you feel uncomfortable or unsafe, choose an alternative. Please utilize transportation services, when possible, and take advantage of our additional safety resources, such as the Student Safety Service Safe Ride program: https://dps.osu.edu/safe-ride If you see something suspicious, call University Police at 614-292-2121 or (off-campus) Columbus Police at 614-645-4545. Always dial 9-1-1 in an emergency.